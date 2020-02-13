The Montana Department of Revenue is opened bidding Wednesday, Feb. 12, for an all-beverage alcohol license in Belgrade.
The “floater” license available in Belgrade allows the winning bidder to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into Belgrade, an area that is below quota.
The license is subject to the competitive bidding process. The highest bidder will be granted the opportunity to apply for the license.
All-beverage “floater” licenses are also available in Missoula and Columbia Falls. A new all-beverage license is available in East Helena, and a new restaurant beer and wine license is available in Eureka.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic form (Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form) can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.
Bids must be received by midnight on March 18.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or contact the call center at (406) 444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.