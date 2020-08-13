The recession Montana and the rest of the country is now in is unlike any other in recorded history, and it’s likely to continue.
That’s according to the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and Montana Chamber of Commerce, which held a virtual economic outlook conference Thursday afternoon.
“It’s really of a completely different order of magnitude to any other recession we’ve experienced in postwar history,” said Patrick M. Barkey, BBER’s director. “The takeaway I get from this is this is very much a situation that’s going to require active management for a considerable period of time.”
For the most part, Montana’s economy mirrored the nation’s economy during the first and second fiscal quarters of 2020. A notable exception is that the economic effects of the virus hit Montana a little later than the rest of the nation, so the state finished the first quarter a little stronger than many but took a big hit during the second quarter.
“It was a terrible quarter, there’s no way of getting around it. But almost all of the downturn was concentrated in the first month of the quarter,” Barkey said of the second quarter.
The report compiled for the outlook had a more optimistic outlook on the state’s recovery from the recession than the BBER report released in May on the same subject. But even if a bounce back is steadier than previously predicted, that doesn’t mean all is well.
“The effects of this recession are going to persist,” Barkey said. “It’s going to be a recession, and the recession is not going to be without pain.”
Businesses that are considered discretionary — like restaurants, travel and recreation — took a major hit during the virus, as did healthcare, which was once considered to be a recession-proof industry. Construction, however, took a smaller hit comparatively.
Unemployment in Montana over the past several months has hit “unprecedented” levels, Barkey said, but remains in a better place than unemployment nationally.
Restaurant and hotel spending is still about 45% lower than it was pre-pandemic, even though Montanans are beginning to move around more than immediately before and during the stay-at-home order.
Discretionary spending is expected to remain low for the foreseeable future, however, because the recession is paired with a pandemic.
A major takeaway from the seminar is that there’s still a lot we don’t know, Barkey said.
“I will frankly admit that many of us are learning this as we go along,” he said. “This (recession) is different because this one is intermingled with a pandemic, and it makes all these questions a little more complicated.”