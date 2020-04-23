Survey Results

How many responses: 103 responses

• 69 Bozeman

• 26 Belgrade

• 14 other rural communities

Who is responding?

• 91% respondent is business owner or manager

• 55% of respondents are essential business

Are the businesses open?

• 37% are fully open or 75% open

• 43% are fully closed or 75% closed

What is status of employees?

• 65% of respondents:- 0-10% of employees on unemployment

• 17% of respondents: 91 to 100% of employees on unemployment

Who is being paid:

• 47% of employees continue to work or be paid

• 34% are not paid

Biggest impacts:

• 3% no impacts

• 61% lack of income, cancelled orders

• 47% Cancelled events

• 39% the “unknown” is biggest impact

• 33% loss of clients/market share

What is revenue decrease compared to 2019?

• 30% of respondents had 20% or less decrease in revenue

• 41% of respondents had 80% or more decrease in revenue

What is business’s ability to withstand adversity?

• 28% of respondents struggling to survive now or have less than 30 days reserve

• 21% of respondents have 60 days reserve

• 47% can survive 90 days to indefinitely.

Will you need financial resources to reopen or to recover?

• Yes - 52% of business

Do you have a Recovery Plan

• 43% we have a Plan

• 9% no Plan

• 43% we are preparing a Plan

• 5% we need help preparing a plan

What measures are you taking to reopen?

• 60% extra facility cleaning

• 52% strong enforcement of social distancing

• 35% closed facilities

• 3% no measures taken

Paycheck Protection Program

• 41% applied and were funded

• 17% applied not yet funded (58% received or waiting funding)

• 2% had difficulty filling out the application or denied

• 50% did not apply

Do you have effective customer communications?

• 85% yes

Do you have effective employee communications

• 93% yes

What are vital community services

• 33% schools

• 27% city/county offices

Most pressing concerns

• 80% revenue cash flow

• 56% employee well-being

• 53% retaining customers

• 40% rent/lease payments

• 33% preparing a recovery plan

Do you require technical/manufacturing help to reopen

• 94% no

• 4% yes

Has your supply chain been disrupted?

• 31% yes

Link to SW Montana Business Survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bridgers