More than half of Gallatin Valley business owners who responded to a new survey this week said they will need financial resources to reopen or recover their operations after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The survey was released to businesses on Monday by the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District, in cooperation with other entities, including the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of the survey is to assess how local businesses have fared under the quarantine, so that the Southwest Montana Recovery and Resiliency Team can offer the most effective assistance.
Development District Director Rob Gilmore said 103 business, including 40 from Belgrade and other rural communities, answered the survey on the first day.
The one-day results revealed the most pressing concerns reported by local business owners are revenue cash flow (80 percent); employee well-being (56 percent); retaining customers (53 percent); making rent or least payments (40 percent); and preparing a recovery plan (33 percent).
Forty-seven percent reported they are continuing to employ or pay workers, while 34 percent reported they are not paying employees during the shutdown.
Sixty-one percent cited lack of income and canceled orders as having the biggest impact on their businesses since shut-downs began, followed by canceled events (47 percent); the “unknown” (39 percent); and loss of clients/market share (33 percent).
Forty-one percent of respondents reported they had applied for assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program and received funding. Seventeen percent reported they have applied for PPP assistance but have not yet received funds. Fifty percent of respondents indicated that they had not applied for assistance.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents reported that they are struggling to survive now or have less than 30 days in reserve. Twenty-one percent said they have 60 days in reserve, and 47 percent said they could survive for at least 90 days.
Business owners said they are doing extra facility cleaning and enforcing social distancing during the quarantine. About a third (35 percent) reported they have closed their facilities, and 3 percent indicated they are doing nothing differently than they did before.
The district reported this week that in less than two weeks, Montana companies closed 10,372 loans for about $1.3 billion from the SBA disaster relief and Paycheck Protection Programs.
Belgrade Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristi Gee told the Belgrade News this week that most business owners she has spoken with say they have been able to procure financial assistance when they needed it. Others have told her they will need assistance later. More federal funding is expected to be available soon.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said the city still intends to make funds available to help businesses through the city’s Revolving Loan Fund, but that hasn’t happened yet. Both he and Gee urge business owners to contact their local banks about funding options.
Since the shutdowns went into effect, the Southwest Montana Recovery and Resiliency Team has been helping facilitate such discussions between business owners and banks. It is now turning its attention to help create recovery plans and gather more information about how to help businesses.
Gilmore urged business owners who have not taken the new survey to do so that the team will have more information to better understand the local economic conditions. It can be accessed at https://www.surveymoneky.com4/Bridgers.