Sacks of Belgrade will shutter for good on July 17, officials said.
“It is with great sadness the Help Center is announcing Sacks of Belgrade is closing their doors,” officials said in a release.
The building has been for sale since June of last year. Declining sales over the years is the driving force behind the closure, officials have said.
Sacks of Belgrade opened in October 1994 as a satellite of a successful Sacks of Bozeman, but struggled with profitability, according to the non-profit. The stores were designed to provide a source of funding for the Help Center, which provides crisis counseling, suicide prevention, sexual assault response and similar services to Gallatin and 12 surrounding counties.
The store is having a stuff-a-bag sale from July 10-17 that includes $1 for a stuffed 10-gallon bag (excluding jewelry and items near register). Make an offer on large items. Sacks of Belgrade is located at 31 E. Main St. Store hours are Mon-Sat., 10am-5pm.