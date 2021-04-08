The Montana Transportation Commission will consider awarding a construction contract later this month for a new rest area near Three Forks to replace the existing facility at the 19th Avenue/Interstate 90 interchange in Bozeman.
Bids for the project were opened last week, and on Friday the Department of Transportation identified the “best value team” as C.A. Rickert & Associates, Inc. and Diamond Construction, Inc., according to William Fogarty, MDT district administrator.
The potential project “was born from a request from the city of Bozeman some time ago,” Fogarty said. Bozeman officials felt the rest area doesn’t suit the 19th Avenue site any longer because of significant commercial and industrial development in the area.
When it issued its request for proposals, MDT specified that the new rest area must be located west of its current location but no further than the Milligan Canyon interchange at mile marker 267.
Mile marker 267 is seven miles west of two potential replacement sites identified by both teams that submitted proposals to MDT. Both were located at the I-90 interchange with Highway 287 – one north and one south of the interstate, Fogarty said.
The Rickert/Diamond team’s site is located on the west side of Highway 287, about a half-mile north of the Wheat Montana Bakery and Deli.
Fogarty declined to elaborate on bid details until after the Transportation Commission meets on April 22, but he said the transaction would involve a land swap with Rickert/Diamond for the Bozeman rest area site, which was recently appraised for $3.82 million.
“The conditions are that the DOT is going to get a turnkey, new facility and we will not pay a contractor any money to do that,” he said.
Assuming the commission does award a bid on the 22nd, construction would begin next spring and be completed by fall of 2022.
Fogarty said his department has fielded a number of calls about the proposed project. The opportunity for public comment will take place during subdivision and permitting processes through Broadwater County.
The Bozeman rest area at North 19th opened in September 2000 and was described then in an article by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle as “posh” with its “porcelain restroom fixtures instead of stainless steel, skylights, an elegant arched timber frame entrance and extensive landscaping.”
At the time, an MDT official was quoted by the Chronicle as saying, “Right now, it’s probably the nicest rest area in the state.”
Replacing the facility “wasn’t a project on our radar or in our program until we were approached by the city,” Fogarty told the Belgrade News this week. Nevertheless, he added, the Bozeman rest area is “meeting the end of its design life” and no longer meets the standards for rest areas because it lacks certain safety criteria, including adequate lighting to eliminate “nooks and crannies and shadows.”
Relocating the rest area to Three Forks would be “a good opportunity to get a new facility that’s upgraded to the current standards,” Fogarty said.