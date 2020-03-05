The Belgrade City Council on Monday approved changes to the site plan for the Yellowstone Airport Plaza planned unit development (PUD), which will allow developers to begin building apartment buildings sooner and in different areas than originally planned.
Architect Scott Bechtle said demand for housing precipitated the change of plans for the mixed-use development, located just off the I-90 airport interchange in the former Knife River gravel pit. Loren Bough of Charter Realty & Development, the project developer, concurred.
“The rule used to be location, location, location - now it’s mixed use, mixed use, mixed use,” Bough told the council. “We need to add residential (development) in now.”
The updated site plan will allow residential construction in Tract 1 of the project, a 15.39-acre section of the 53.78-acre PUD, said Jason Karp, Belgrade planning director. Originally, only commercial uses were slated for Tract 1.
“Our bigest concern when this was brought to us initially was the aiport,” because Tract 1 lies directly beneath the flight path for the cross runway, Karp said.
To alleviate those concerns, developers
agreed to modify the plan to create 150-foot safety setbacks on either side of the flight path in which no building will occur. They also agreed to maintain single ownership of the residental buildings.
Charter Realty proposed the commerical, retail and residential PUD in 2017. To date, Belgrade Liquor and Holiday have committed to locating in the complex, and Bough said Holiday likely will break ground in about six weeks.
Also this week, ERES Capital announced plans to build a 65,000-square foot, four-story hotel in the PUD. ERES hasn’t announced the hotel brand, but said construction will begin this summer.
Bough said between four and six apartment buildings are planned for Tract 1, each with about 50 units. No building permit applications have been submitted, but Bough said construction is likely to begin this summer or fall. The buildings are scheduled to be ready for occupancy after the planned expansion of the city sewer system is completed.