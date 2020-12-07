A 30-year-old River Rock man suspected of stealing firearms from a home on Cardinal Drive in Belgrade was charged with burglary and jailed after police found the weapons in his home.
According to court records, the owner of the home from which the guns were taken notified Belgrade police of the burglary on the afternoon of Nov. 19. He said his wife received a security alert that their garage door was opened for about two minutes at 3 a.m. that morning. Though video surveillance failed to capture an image of an intruder, it did include audio of what may have been a gate being moved and zipper being zipped. The homeowner told police he and his family were asleep during the burglary.
The homeowner said he was missing a black AR-1 style rifle with red, painted graphics, including a “punisher skull” on the lower receiver, valued at about $2,000; a Springfield Armory pistol EMP model, chambered in 9 mm with two detachable magazines loaded with ammunition, valued at about $1,000; a 1911 Para pistol chambered in .45 ACP with a detachable magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, valued at about $750; and a pistol holster and boxes of ammunition. The man showed the investigating officer the cases showing serial number for both pistols.
The gun owner said he suspected someone to whom he had revealed the guns’ hiding place last summer of the theft. Police ran a check on the suspect named by the victim and learned he was under the supervision of Bozeman Probation and Parole. A probation officer met with police at the man’s residence and conducted a search, which did not turn up the missing weapons. However, the man was arrested by probation and parole after he admitted to using marijuana.
A day later, Belgrade police obtained consent from the suspect’s mother to search the rest of her residence, including the garage. During the search, the officer found items matching the description of those taken from the Cardinal Drive home. The serial numbers on the firearms matched those on the pistol cases.
The suspect’s mother said her son had called her from the jail earlier that morning and asked her move “something” from the garage, but she did not do so. The police officer listened to a recording of the phone call that was placed from the jail.
The officer then interviewed the man at the Gallatin County Detention Center. The man said someone had “planted” the firearms in his living space, and he had been referring to “bud” during the phone call with his mother.
The man was charged with burglary and continued to be held at the jail without bond.
---
A Belgrade man was charged with his fourth DUI after police noticed him driving poorly in town
According to court records, a Belgrade police officer on patrol noticed a gray Honda Pilot weaving in its lane on Madison Avenue on Nov. 21 at about 9:30 p.m. The officer followed the SUV onto Nevada Street and Jefferson Avenue and saw it cross over the centerline and back into its lane of travel. The officer continued to follow the Pilot when it turned onto Minnesota Street, where he conducted a traffic stop.
The driver of the Pilot, Robert Howard Ohmstede, 61, told the officer he had just come from the Magic Diamond Casino, where he had consumed alcohol. The officer noticed Ohmstede’s eyes were watery and his breath smelled of alcoholic beverage.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Ohmstede provided a preliminary breath sample that indicated he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a second breath sample measured his breath alcohol content as .157 percent.
Ohmstede’s criminal showed three prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with his fourth offense and held at the jail without bond.
---
A 23-year-old Belgrade man who reportedly drove off Amsterdam Road and almost caused a head-on crash was charged with aggravated DUI a few days before Thanskgiving.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver called in by another motorist on Nov. 22 shortly before 10 p.m. When the deputy located a Jeep matching the description given by the caller on Robinson Lane in Belgrade, the Jeep’s driver attempted to drive away.
The report states the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and his breath smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. There were numerous empty alcoholic beverage containers in the front passenger compartment of the Jeep.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content as .234 percent. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $1,085 bond.
---
A Bozeman probationer who led Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in Belgrade last week was charged with his sixth DUI after deputies found illegal drugs in his car.
According to court records, Jeremiah Thomas Zentner, 40, caught the attention on patrol on the night of Nov. 28 because he was speeding in a vehicle on Jackrabbit Lane with only one functioning headlight. The deputy clocked the car’s speed at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, then followed it as it continued to speed up. The report states the officer was driving 85 mph, but Zentner continued to create more distance between them. Shortly thereafter, the deputy estimated Zentner was driving at about 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. At one point, Zentner’s car straddled the center white line, occupying two lanes of travel at one time.
Once Zentner passed the intersection of Jackrabbit and East Hulbert Road, according to the report, he sped up to between 95 and 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jackrabbit at its intersection with Gallatin Heights Drive, but Zentner continued to drive at about 100 mph.
The report states Zentner ran a red light on Jackrabbit at the East Valley Center Road intersection and continued northbound while weaving within his lane of travel. As Zentner approached the intersection of Jackrabbit and East Cameron Bridge Road at about 95 mph, he turned left onto West Cameron Bridge Road. While executing the turn, he drove off the road and nearly into a ditch, but recovered and proceeded westbound at about 20-30 mph. Zentner’s car continued to weave within its lane.
Deputies were able to conduct a high-risk traffic stop near the intersection of West Cameron Bridge and River roads. Dispatchers notified the officers that Zentner’s driver’s license was suspended, he was wanted on a warrant out of Bozeman, and he was on probation.
A deputy noticed Zentner smelled of alcoholic beverage and that his speech was slurred. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Zentner answered, “not much.” During a search, the deputy found Zentner was carrying a scale with a white crystalline substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
Zentner performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content as .008 percent. The deputy suspected Zentner was under the influence of drugs.
Zentner was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, sixth offense, and held without bond on that charge. He also was charged and held on a 72-hour probation hold. Further charges, including driving with a suspended license, failure to carry motor vehicle insurance, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing from or eluding an officer were expected.
---
A 58-year-old man who called authorities to say his ex-wife was stealing from him ended up in jail last week for violating an order or protection.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday responded to the 1200 block of Jackrabbit Lane in response the man’s call. There they met with the man’s wife who was visibly upset. She said her son was with her to pick up a trailer from the property, which the two of them planned to use to pick up firewood. She said she and her former husband, against whom she has an order of protection, are co-owners of the trailer, which was parked on property they lease jointly.
The woman told deputies that while she and her son were hitching up the trailer to his truck, the man arrived and blocked the only exit gate to the property, after which he got out of his vehicle and stared at her before walking away. She said the man had hurt her in the past and she was scared of him. The man’s truck was parked 256 feet from the woman in violation of the order of protection that states he cannot be within 300 feet of her.
When deputies interviewed the man, he said that when he arrived at the property and saw the woman and her son, he felt he needed to block the gate to prevent the woman from removing items from the property. He said his wife had been collecting items from the property and selling them.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with violating a protective order and held without bond.
---
A wrong-way driver was charged with felony criminal endangerment early Monday after nearly causing a head-on collision on Interstate 90 near Belgrade, according to court records.
A Bozeman police officer responded to a report of a reckless driver on I-90 at about 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 30. A caller said she was merging onto I-90 west at the airport interchange when she saw an eastbound white cargo van approaching her at a high rate of speed and visibly swerving. The caller said she avoided being struck by the vehicle by driving onto the shoulder of the interstate “almost into the ditch.” She was shaken and said the driver had nearly killed her.
The officer spotted the vehicle three minutes later as he was driving onto I-90 west from North 19th Avenue in Bozeman. The officer saw eastbound vehicle headlights rapidly approaching him in the westbound lane. The officer pulled well off the roadway onto the shoulder to avoid being struck by what turned out to be a white cargo van traveling at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the vehicle with his lights activated and was able to effect a traffic stop. The report states that the van’s driver, a 32-year-old Gallatin County man, smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. His eyes were extremely red and watery, his speech was slurred, and his movements were sluggish. The officer spotted an open alcoholic beverage container in the center console cup holder. When he stepped out of the car, the officer noticed he appeared to be dazed and confused, his pants zipper was down, and he was wearing his shoes on the wrong feet.
The man resisted when officers attempted to handcuff him, and they were only able to do so after they drive-stunned him with a Taser. The man then refused to provide a preliminary breath test or blood test.
The man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, then to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony criminal endangerment and held without bond.
---
A 27-year-old Belgrade man who was covered in broken glass when sheriff’s deputies questioned him about a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend Sunday has been charged with assault with a weapon.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic on MacGregor Road in Belgrade at about 8:30 Sunday morning. They interviewed a visibly upset and crying woman inside a trailer parked behind a residence. The glass window and screen door on the trailer had been broken out, and glass covered the outside steps of the trailer and the inside of the trailer entrance. Officers saw a hatchet on the kitchen counter.
The woman said she lives in the trailer with her boyfriend, who had gone to Butte for the night and returned that morning. She said the man’s pickup had broken down when he was on his way back to Belgrade the night before, and he left a voice mail for her. Officers listened to the recording, on which the man screamed and cursed at the woman.
The woman said the man had arrived at the trailer about 8 a.m. with another woman. She said she locked the door and wouldn’t let the man in, at which point he picked up a hatchet and started to cut the trailer’s screen. She said he told her that if she called “the cops, your life is over,” then smashed the window several times with the hatchet, causing glass to fly toward her and hit her in the eye, face, neck and chest. She said the man then threw the hatchet through the broken window, nearly hitting her. It landed on the floor, and she showed officers the marks on the floor where it hit.
The suspect left the scene in the woman’s pickup. When deputies arrived, the woman described the truck, which deputies were able to locate at a storage facility on Richman Road. A deputy immediately noticed the man had broken glass on the top and front of his black baseball hat, on his cheeks, beard, and inside the hood of his sweatshirt. More glass was found in the pocket of the hoodie later at the jail.
The man told officers he went to the MacGregor Road residence to pick up tools when the woman locked him out of the trailer. He said he started to pick up tools in the yard when the woman broke out the glass window and hit him in the elbow with the hatchet. He denied seeing the window being broken.
Deputies also interviewed the woman who went to the trailer with the man. She said he wanted to retrieve his belongings from the trailer and broke the window with something, though she didn’t see what he had in his hand. She heard the woman inside the trailer screaming as they drove away from the property.
Based on the evidence, deputies arrested the man and took him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault with a weapon and served with four warrants and a 72-hour no contact order. The report stated he would be further charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving with fictitious license plates, and driving without proof of liability insurance.
---
A 48-year-old Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault after an incident at a Weaver Road residence on Saturday.
According to court documents, Gallatin County residents responded to a request for a welfare check at the home at about 11:15 Saturday night. A deputy questioned the man upon arriving at the residence, but he refused to talk about what had happened. The deputy then spoke with the woman inside the home, noticing that she had a laceration on her head and blood in her hair. The glass front of the wood-burning fireplace was shattered, and the deputy saw blood splattered on the floor, on a dog bed, on the floor leading from the living room through the kitchen and into the bathroom.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.