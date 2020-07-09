The Belgrade City Council on Monday approved lowering two park zone speed limits in the interest of safety.
The new 15 miles per hour speed limits will go into effective within a month — as soon as signs can be installed on North Davis Street near Lewis and Clark Park and on West Cameron Avenue near Lions Park. Both streets are heavily used by pedestrian park users, and the two areas have been identified as potential safety hazards, particularly for children.
City staffers noted neither street has sidewalks, making both more dangerous for unsupervised children and other pedestrians who frequent the parks. Councilman Ken Smith said he would prefer building sidewalks to lowering speed limits, but City Manager Ted Barkley pointed out the city can’t afford sidewalks at this time.
Barkley explained the per-unit charge was overlooked when the impact fee schedule was proposed and approved last year, simply because no large, multi-family buildings had been constructed in Belgrade for a long time.
“It didn’t get considered because we didn’t have anything like that,” he said.
To fix the inequity, the city is proposing that impact fees for residential projects larger than six units be assessed at the commercial building rate.
“This will mean (developers) pay their fair share, but not more than their fair share,” Barkley said.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed ordinance on Aug. 3.
• Scheduled another public hearing for Aug. 3 on adopting the Triangle Community Plan into the Belgrade’s Growth Policy.
The plan, created by a committee of government officials and citizens from Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin County, will direct future land use and development in the area known as the Triangle, bordered roughly by Belgrade and Interstate 90 on the north, the Gallatin River on the west, Four Corners/Blackwood Road on the south, and Davis Lane/South 19th Avenue in Bozeman on the east.
Karp said the city of Bozeman already has adopted the plan. The Gallatin County Commission will vote to approve it on July 28.
“It’s an excellent thing for us,” Karp said, adding that it will be a useful guide for staff to use as zoning efforts in the Triangle get underway.
A draft of the plan can be viewed at https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/sites/g/files/vyhlif606/f/pages/triangle_community_plan_v.6_3.pdf.
• Granted permission for the Public Works Department to move out of City Hall and into the old fire station building on Main Street, and authorized spending up to $10,000 to equip and fix up the new space.
Barkely said the temporary move will solve a space crunch at City Hall, which has only been exacerbated by COVID-19 distancing precautions. He said the change will allow staff to spread out and provide additional storage, workspace and a conference room for the Public Works Department.
About $10,000 will be needed for interior paint, new carpet, and new information technology equipment at the old fire station. The IT can be moved to the department’s yet-to-be-built new shop building when the department moves there in a couple of years, Barkley said.
Citizens still will be able to pay their utility bills at City Hall.
• Approved extending the deadline to July 14 for bids on the sewer treatment upgrade project. Though city staff is eager for work to begin, Barkley said the extension is prudent because the original bid package had to be changed to accommodate 70 design adjustments and specifications handed down by the state Department of Environmental Quality. Potential bidders said they didn’t have time to adjust their bids in time to meet the original deadline.
The city also added some phasing options into the bid proposal in hopes of attracting more bids. Staff initially expected only two bidders for the project, but under the new deadline, there may be as many as five.
“It’s worth the extra time to have five competitive bids,” Barkley said. He said the change will delay the project start date by about two weeks.
• Awarded a $173,650 bid to Roset & Associates for construction of a new police storage building.
The council spent a few minutes at its Monday meeting talking about establishing a fund to which it could annually contribute money for future sidewalk projects. In the meantime, council members unanimously agreed it is prudent to lower speed limits on Davis and Cameron to improve safety.
The new speed limits will be in effect 24 hours a day.
In other business, the council:
• Considered a proposed ordinance to amend impact fees for multi-family projects of more than six units. Planning Director Jason Karp explained the current schedule, adopted last year, calls for residential impact fees to be assessed on a per-unit basis rather than a total