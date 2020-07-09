By many accounts, Belgrade’s Fourth of July frivolity was too loud and lasted too long this year, prompting the City Council to schedule a future discussion about the city’s fireworks ordinance.
At Monday’s council meeting, Councilman Ken Smith jested wryly he could hear complaints from upset citizens from his holiday campsite 200 miles from Belgrade. City Manager Ted Barkley said staff at City Hall fielded several calls from residents upset by the noise this year.
And, Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark said his officers spent a considerable amount of time answering citizen complaints, telling revelers to clean up debris, chasing down terrified dogs who had escaped their yards, and reminding merrymakers they aren’t allowed to launch fireworks on city streets and sidewalks.
“Fireworks are a pain,” Clark said. “We spend a lot of time chasing fireworks, but we have other crimes we have to deal with as well.”
Karl Wessel, who lives on what he described as “war-torn Powers Boulevard,” told the council fireworks activity “was out of control this year.”
“I have no problem with fireworks,” Wessel said during the period of the meeting reserved for citizen comment on any subject. “I’m a patriotic guy … I don’t want to be the fun-hater here.”
However, Wessel said, the pyrotechnic activity in his neighborhood this year was downright scary. One projectile hit his house and came in through an open screen. If it had gone unnoticed, he said, his house would have burned down.
Wessel found another spent firework under his car. He said one his neighbors was scared to leave the house.
Stressing that though he is not a fan of big government, Wessel said the city’s fireworks ordinance needs another look. He appreciates the clause that limits allowable hours for noisemakers to be detonated, but said fireworks technology and availability has surpassed what the 2003 ordinance was designed to address.
“There’s no restrictions on the size of fireworks regular homeowners can shoot off,” Wessel said. “There needs to be some limit on the decibel level.”
Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci said she grew up in Butte, where Fourth of July festivities were kicked off with the detonation of a stick of dynamite. She said what happened in Belgrade this year sparked memories of those days for her.
“These mortars sound like dynamite,” she said. “When people take things too far, that is what government is for.”
Mayor Russ Nelson, who admitted he enjoys the window-rattling explosions, nevertheless agreed the council needs to address the subject at an upcoming meeting this summer because the issue is escalating as Belgrade grows.