Before the pandemic and resulting shutdowns, the Three Forks City Council decided 2020 was the year to replace the old and unsafe bleachers at the rodeo grounds, a project that was identified as a “priority need” a quarter century earlier.
The city expected to pay for the $595,935 improvement with money the rodeo board had saved for that purpose, along with private donations and proceeds from this year’s rodeo. But that was before the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into best-laid plans and the rodeo ultimately ended up being canceled.
The city applied for a Rural Development grant to help finance the project, but the approval process was delayed due to COVID. In the meantime, work began on the project so that it would be finished in time for the July rodeo. But it wasn’t until June that the city learned Rural Development grants are not awarded for projects that already have been started, so Three Forks’ application was denied.
The city pivoted to Plan B and applied for a $310,000 state INTERCAP loan, allowing the city to pay the bleacher contractors in full. But the rodeo board was left with uncertainty about how to pay its monthly expenses and come up with the money necessary to start paying back the INTERCAP loan next year.
Even without the financial headache of paying for new bleachers, the decision to cancel this year’s event wouldn’t have been easy. The Three Forks Rodeo, first held in 1946, is the annual anchor event of what rodeo board Secretary Christina Kamps calls “the biggest weekend in Three Forks.”
“Rodeo is a big thing in Three Forks,” agreed Mayor Sean Gifford in June. “We’re the last one standing in Gallatin County.”
After first deciding to postpone the event in hopes that the pandemic situation would improve, council members decided in late July that going ahead with the 2020 rodeo would not be in the town’s best interest.
“I think it’s time to throw the towel in and say, ‘No, we’re not going to have a rodeo,’ ” Councilman Gene Townsend said before the vote. “Let’s go out and raise that money some other way and we’ll get by.”
The Three Forks Rodeo wasn’t the only highly anticipated event canceled in 2020. One by one, organizers around the valley held out hope for as long as possible before making the tough decisions to cancel.
Those events included the Gallatin County Fair, normally held in July but canceled in late May; the Manhattan Potato Festival, normally held in August but canceled in early June; and the Belgrade Fall Festival Parade, normally held in September but canceled just a couple of weeks prior.
On the upside, Farmer’s Markets in Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks were held throughout the summer, as were mostly outdoor Christmas events in all three communities – with physical distancing observed, of course.