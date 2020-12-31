In December, the Three Forks City Council voted to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant that could pay for up to 75 percent of a flood mitigation project.
The action came after city officials learned earlier this year that new, yet-to-be-published floodplain maps are likely to show that more land in the city lies in the floodplain than previously believed. In November, state Department of Natural Resources officials explained to council members that data collected during a 2018 hydrology study in the Jefferson and Madison river watersheds indicate “there is a significant risk of flooding for the city.”
Various agencies have stepped in to help Three Forks proactively figure out a way to mitigate the impacts of potential flooding – either a levee system or a drainage canal to capture overland flow and divert it back either to the Jefferson River or its subchannels before making its way into the developed areas of town. City officials hope to be awarded a grant to help pay for such a mitigation project.
Flood concerns have had a detrimental impact on development in Three Forks for years. In the 1980s, a floodplain map was adopted and FEMA began requiring property owners in the city to purchase flood insurance if their properties were mortgaged, a rule that still exists today.
And when FEMA adopted new maps for Three Forks in 2011, the city was forced to require new structures in town to be built 2 feet above base flood elevation. City officials say that has discouraged construction projects in town ever since.