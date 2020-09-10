Burnt trees from the Bridger Foothills fire cover the Bridger Mountain range, some dusted with snow, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020. Firefighters maintained the perimeter of the burned area on Tuesday, putting out any remaining embers. Despite two cold fronts and snow, fire spokesperson Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan said, “There’s still a lot of open fire line and potential for stuff to flare back up.”