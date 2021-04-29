Organizers hope more than 7,000 people will contribute to local charities during the seventh annual Give Big Gallatin Valley during a 24-hour event next week.
The livestream event will take place from 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, through 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7. More than 213 local nonprofits located in or providing services to the Gallatin Valley are registered participants.
One Valley Community Foundation, formerly the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, is hosting the event for the seventh year. Over the past six years, the 24-hour Give Big event – the largest single-day giving event in the state of Montana, has helped raise nearly $6 million in funding for more than 195 nonprofits.
During the 24-hour period, supporters can visit www.GiveBigGV.org to find the causes they care about and give big from one convenient website.
“Each year, we are humbled by the extraordinary generosity of neighbors throughout Gallatin County during Give Big,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of One Valley Community Foundation. “Every gift matters to our nonprofit organization partners who are working tirelessly to support the needs of our growing region.”
To abide by state and local recommendations, the community will come together virtually this year through livestream special events, cash prizes announced via social media, and the shared spirit of giving. Throughout the day community members can celebrate online as nonprofits virtually share their stories through interviews, mission videos, and exciting performances.
The online celebration will be broadcast live on www.GiveBigGV.org and One Valley’s Facebook page. Cash prizes and matching funds generated by generous local sponsors will boost giving and make every gift go further.
More information can be found at www.GiveBigGV.org, on the social media platforms of One Valley Community Foundation and Give Big, or by contacting Jill Ellwood at jill@onevalley.org or (406) 587-6262.