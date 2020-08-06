For a little more than two hours Monday morning, Gallatin County dispatchers couldn’t see identifying information on incoming 911 calls made by Century Link customers.
It was the second time in just a few weeks that the 911 center experienced such a glitch. The previous one also was traced to technical problems experienced by a different cellular provider, according to Tim Martindale, 911 director.
“None of these issues have been internal to 911 – they’ve been with carriers,” Martindale said this week. He added both issues were resolved quickly and there were no reports of anyone being unable to communicate with 911 operators.
Nevertheless, the dispatch center immediately notified area media when the problems were noticed and published alternate phone numbers in case callers were unable to get through on the 911 line.
In part because the county can’t control technical issues that might affect phone service providers, it is working to implement a “text to 911” system, Martindale said. That will allow people seeking emergency assistance to text 911 operators instead of call them.
The option will allow citizens to contact dispatchers via text message when their voice calls don’t go through. It also will be useful for people who want to report a crime in progress but not be overheard – e.g., during a home invasion.
“Text to 911” services are common and work well in many other areas of the country, Martindale said. He said the county hopes to have such a system enabled in Gallatin County before the end of the year, at which time it will be announced publicly.
Meanwhile, would-be callers who have difficulty reaching 911 may call 582-2100 ext. 2 or 582-2000 ext. 6 to be routed directly to the dispatch center.