Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club is accepting applications until April 1 from homeowners to receive free home repairs during its 2020 Fix-Up Festival. The eleventh annual one-day event is set for Saturday, Sept. 26.
Applicants must be low-income to qualify, confirmed by HRDC as part of the applicant screening process. They also must be Belgrade, Bozeman, Four Corners or Gallatin Gateway homeowners who live in the home. Owners of mobile and modular homes qualify, too. Preference will be given to those age 65 or older, disabled, and veteran homeowner applicants.
Homeowner application brochures are available now at HRDC, LoveINC, and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and can also be downloaded at the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Fix Up Festival website at fixupfestival.com.
Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and its hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and home-adopters provide a day of free labor and materials to rehabilitate homes in the area to low-income homeowners each fall.
“Now in its 11th year of service, the project has repaired over 100 homes in the Gallatin Valley,” organizers said in a release. “We provide minor repairs for our low-income neighbors, making their homes safer, more accessible, and more energy efficient. In the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, homeowners receive labor and materials at no cost to them thanks to the contributions and support of the larger community.”