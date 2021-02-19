A Belgrade man is accused of shooting at a Gallatin County detective while leading police on a high-speed chase that spanned several counties and ended after a four-hour standoff with police.
Jon Binkley is charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide in connection to the incident. Prosecutors filed charging documents into Gallatin County Justice Court Thursday afternoon. He was being held at the Powell County jail.
On Wednesday just before midnight, Belgrade officers responded to a report of a partner or family member assault. Binkley left the home before officers got there.
A woman told police that Binkley confronted her while he had a pistol in a holster mounted to his chest, court documents say.
She told police that Binkley wanted her to transfer money to an account he had access to. He then broke a laptop and picked her up and threw her to the ground.
Binkley left after the woman transferred the money, court documents say.
A Gallatin County deputy found Binkley’s car parked at a gas station in Belgrade and tried stopping him.
Binkley the left the parking lot and hit another car, court documents say. He then led law enforcement officers on a chase on Frontage Road.
Police unsuccessfully tried stopping Binkley with spike strips in Manhattan.
Binkley then got onto Interstate 90 going west.
Binkley then fired multiple gunshots, striking a Gallatin County detective’s unmarked car, court documents say. The detective, who was standing on the side of the road, was uninjured and said he heard up to five shots fired in his direction.
Law enforcement called off the chase shortly after because of poor road conditions and the danger he posed to officers.
The suspect’s tires were later deflated by law enforcement and his car stopped on the interstate near Garrison in Powell County.
After a four-hour standoff, police arrested the suspect.
Belgrade and Manhattan police departments and Jefferson, Gallatin, Granite and Powell counties’ sheriff’s offices helped with the incident. Law enforcement from Montana Highway Patrol, Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, and SWAT teams from Butte and Missoula also provided aid.