The Republican primary is shaping up in Belgrade’s House District 67. Jedediah Hinkle threw his hat in the ring last summer to represent the city and the surrounding agricultural ground to the north and east of Belgrade.
Hinkle was elected in 2014 and served one four-year senate term in the Legislature for Senate District 67, a large swath covering the southern portion of Gallatin County from just north of Four Corners to West Yellowstone.
In his time in the Senate, Hinkle served on the following committees: fish and game, judiciary, state administration and natural resources. He also served as vice-chair of the fish and game committee in his second session in 2017.
The Philipsburg native is married and has a child on the way. He lives in the Ryen Glenn subdivision on the city’s northwest side.
Hinkle graduated from MSU
with a fish and wildlife management degree and is a taxidermist and owns his business, Patriot Taxidermy.
He also sells roadside peaches across the state with wife after harvest season. His wife started the business while she was in college, and the couple continue the work to this day.
Hinkle said he wants to continue his work in tax relief and sportsmen issues like access.
“The cost of living is high here and household budgets get stretched thin,” he said.
As far as taxes go, Hinkle said he will reveal more of his plan later this year.