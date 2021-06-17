As the chairperson of the Headwaters Trail System board, Gene Townsend has spent over two decades successfully developing, growing and maintaining the Three Forks and Headwaters Trail Systems, but he’s not resting quite yet.
On a recent Sunday, the former mayor and current Three Forks city councilman could be found mowing and weed-eating a section of the trail with his wife.
His commitment to and the community’s work has led to the creation of approximately 11 miles of paved trails around the city that lead to both the Headwaters State Park and the Drouilliard Fishing Access. It’s also included in the Great American Rail-Trail, a project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy that aims to connect a nationwide network of public trails across the country.
One final 0.8-mile stretch of the trail from Jefferson Street to the school complex remains to make the trail one continuous pathway. However, that won’t be the case for long.
According to Townsend, more grants have been received, which will allow that final segment to be finished as soon as late summer.
“We will sign a contract with Recreation Trails that allows me to go out to bid for this trail in August,” he said. “We’re hoping that late August or early September we’ll get building it if we can find a contractor.”
Having the trail run without interruptions from the Drouilliard Fishing Access to the Headwaters State Park will have numerous positive impacts Townsend said.
“For bicyclists that are starting at the Headwaters State Park, it will be someplace where someone can ride a long stretch of trail,” he said.
It also will provide access to the trail system for Three Forks residents on the west side of town and introduces a safe route to school for their kids, Townsend said.
In the nearby town of Manhattan, individuals are also very aware of the benefits trails provide to a community and are eager to take further advantage of them.
An existing trail runs from Manhattan to the West Gallatin fishing access and is very popular, despite its short length.
“It’s just such a benefit to the town of Manhattan, people use it all the time,” president of the Manhattan Trails Committee Buck Buchanan said. “It’s only two miles long, but people drive in with their bicycles.”
Buchanan and his wife take their bikes out to the Headwaters State Park for rides, which prompted him to think about the possibility of creating a link between the two trails.
“I just kept looking and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to go through Manhattan to Logan and hookup with that Headwaters Trail,” he said.
This idea has led to a proposal for a 7-mile trail that will extend from the Missouri Headwaters State Park and its existing trail system to Logan and ultimately continue to Manhattan. It also would be a part of the Great American Rail-Trail. It’s an estimated $3 million project that would take at least two years to complete.
If it comes to fruition, organizers then hope to pursue an even more ambitious trail project: a pathway from Manhattan to Belgrade to Bozeman, which would connect with the trail network near Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Buchanan and his fellow members of the Manhattan Trails Committee formed a 501©(3) organization to work on and raise funds for the Manhattan-Logan-Headwaters trail. They are currently in the process of negotiating for easements with the Montana Department of Transportation, railroad, private landowners and the state for the envisioned expansion.
“We’ve been trying to figure out the best location, the best easements so people will have a much easier time saying yes to this trail,” Buchanan said.
While they still have a long way to go, Buchanan says the committee has received positive feedback and assistance so far from the community
“The private property owners that we’ve been working with are really supportive,” he said. “We have the support of the Town Council in Manhattan, (and) we have the support of the Gallatin County Commission.”
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) also is excited about the plans and has been acting as an informal advisor to the committee.
“Where GVLT is really kind of lending its expertise is helping to identify funding opportunities – specifically grants, and kind of navigating that complex grant landscape,” GVLT Trails Director Matt Parsons said. “(We’re) just kind of using our 30 years’ experience with trails and being a nonprofit working in this area to help answer questions and … be a sounding board for their board of directors.”
Parsons said GVLT believes having access to trails and places to safely recreate significantly benefit the physical and mental health of community residents, but that smaller towns often have very limited options in this regard.
“We think that’s really important, and not just when you live in a city, but in rural communities too,” Parsons said. “We love to see gravel trails that give people an opportunity from population centers like Manhattan or Three Forks to get out on a trail close to home and be able to bike several hours on a separate path.”