Cameron Bridge Road reopened Wednesday after flooding in the area subsided.
Gallatin County officials closed a portion of the road between Linney and Highline roads Monday evening due to water over the roadway. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes until the Gallatin County Road Department was able to determine that conditions had improved.
The closure was lifted Wednesday morning after a crew found the water had receded and the road was safe for travel once more.
Whitney Bermes, spokesperson for Gallatin County, said the Gallatin River near Cameron Bridge Road iced over and was overflowing into an irrigation canal. That caused the water to flow out onto that stretch of the road.
As of Wednesday, there were a few roads in the county with small amounts of water on them, but none of them had been closed due to weather, Bermes said. However, she advised drivers to be careful as road conditions can change rapidly in the winter.
“We just ask drivers to be aware of the surroundings and to proceed with caution when there are signs of water on the roadway,” Bermes said.