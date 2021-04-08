Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks invites the public to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day by participating in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s largest volunteer event of the year.
The annual trails repair and weed management day at Montana’s very first state park will take place on Thursday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers and staff will be repairing the park’s damaged and winter-worn trails as well as removing invasive weeds to keep the park healthy and easy to use.
Participants don’t need any experience, and tools will be provided. Please bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, a water bottle, a mask, and clothing for outdoor work. If you have any tools for moving dirt or removing weeds, it is also recommended that you bring them. All trail work will be on foot.
Park staff and volunteers will meet at the group use pavilion in the campground area at 9 a.m. All volunteers will receive two vouchers to redeem later for a free tour of the caverns. After the event, feel free to bring your mountain bike and give the newly revitalized trails a spin to congratulate yourself for being a part of something bigger.
RSVPs are not required, but they are helpful and encouraged. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Emily Dickerson at emily.dickerson@mt.gov.