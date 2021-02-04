Central Valley Fire District Station 1’s decontamination facility is the first of its kind in the nation, and industry leaders have taken note.
The station and its architects, ThinkOne and TCA Architecture + Planning, were recently recognized by the organizations Fire Industry Education Resource Organization (F.I.E.R.O) and Firehouse magazine with awards celebrating the station’s innovative design. They also received an award in 2020 from Montana’s American Council of Engineering Companies.
Fire Chief Ron Lindroth said he is “very pleased” to have received the awards from leading national organizations.
In its November issue listing the 2020 Station Design Awards recipients, Firehouse described the station as “revolutionary in its approach to isolating environmental contaminants,” and highlighted the separate 2,232-square foot building on the property that acts solely as a decontamination site to clean equipment and personnel.
Lindroth said the stand-alone decontamination facility was designed with the goal of reducing cancer rates among the firefighters, a known job risk for them.
“We decided to really do the best we could to mitigate the risk of firefighter cancer,” he said.
Since the new station opened in 2019, Lindroth said he has already noticed an improvement in the health of his staff.
“Our use of sick leave by firefighters has dropped dramatically, and in large part that's due to the limitations of the spread of infectious disease and the design and how we operate now.”
Lindroth also said the current two-building setup has also been helpful in protecting firefighters from catching the coronavirus.
“Where it has paid off in huge dividends that was not expected is dealing with the pandemic,” he said.
As another precaution during the pandemic, an ultraviolet air purification system was installed in the main building to ensure that all air that’s being pushed through the building is “free of biological contaminants.”