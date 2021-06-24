As the Belgrade News reported back in April, the recovery of the sandhill crane population in the western U.S. — including the Gallatin Valley — has been a grand success in the past 80 years. Experts estimate there are 22,000 sandhill cranes in the Rocky Mountain Population.
Last year during this time, Springhill area resident Cindy Daines watched two adult Sandhill cranes for the 30 days it took to hatch their egg.
“One would stay with the egg, and every evening the other adult would fly in, about 100 yards away, and then walk up to the other crane,” she told the Belgrade News. “Then they’d go back-to-back and do their call. Then one would stay on the nest and the other would leave for a few hours. Then both would do night shift guard duty, one standing in the pond. Then about an hour after sun-up, shift change with the back-to-back call.”
Just like the Changing of The Guard at Buckingham Palace.
Daines was fortunate enough to capture these photographs of the chick just hours after it hatched.