After a sporadic investigation dating back to 2015, two different personal attorneys and a completed deal for deferred prosecution, state District Court Judge Mike Menahan dismissed charges of felony theft and official misconduct against Broadwater County Commissioner Laura Obert.
The court order was signed March 10.
The charges came from an investigation dating back to 2015 and requested by Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson.
At that time, Swanson asked the Montana attorney general to help him investigate claims that Obert was being paid for extra hours above what other county commissioners were paid in order to settle a health insurance issue.
Apparently Obert learned that county commissioners could be eligible for paid health insurance if they worked a certain number of hours, and after the fact she worked the hours to qualify for it. That solution ran afoul of state law forbidding extra pay for commissioners.
Court documents filed at the time said Obert's overpayment was $8,897.17. That amount was recalculated, and she eventually agreed to a deferred prosecution and repaid the county $4,256.89.
Both her first attorney, Joseph Seifert, and her final attorney Kyle W. Nelson of Goetz, Baldwin & Geddes, alleged the state could not prove the elements of theft.
Obert was additionally charged with official misconduct
Judge Menahan further ruled that since Obert had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to repay the salary overpayment, and because she had fulfilled her "end of the bargain ... the State is now barred from pursuing prosecution."
Obert also was charged with six instances of official misconduct for her votes on the commission, allegedly for failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest on a business deal for which her husband, Brian Obert, was the executive director of the business in question.
The period in question regarding those charges is October 2016 to April 2020.
Court documents filed stated that in 2016, Obert agreed to follow statutory standards of conduct related to possible conflicts of interest, and that she voted on her husband's business six times without making the required disclosures.
That charge relates to her votes in favor of a Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) near Three Forks, pushed by the nonprofit agency headed by her husband.
TEDD developers are attempting to build a 4,500 seat amphitheater and a brewery on state Highway 287 across from the Wheat Montana Bakery & Deli.
According to Menahan's court order, "The State cannot establish Obert performed an act which exceeded her lawful authority by voting to create the TEDD. Similarly, the evidence clearly demonstrates neither Obert nor her husband enjoyed a personal advantage by doing so.
"Whether Obert disclosed or failed to disclose her relationship to Brian at any Broadwater County Commission is immaterial."
On that basis Menahan also dismissed the misdemeanor official misconduct charge.