According to CTA Architect: "Planning Areas are districts where it is anticipated future growth will occur. This was based on a process that considered land ownership, existing land use, real estate market conditions, and the location of existing public infrastructure. Parcels in these areas are then applied a Future Land Use on the future land use map. Future Growth Areas are future land planning areas intended to maintain the current use of the property until growth occurs in the existing Planning Areas adjacent to them, or until conditions change enough to justify an amendment to the future land use map and growth policy, at which point a Future Land Use can be assigned and further development of property in the former Future Growth Area can occur in a logical manner."