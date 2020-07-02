The Belgrade City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Belgrade High School auditorium to hear concerns over a proposed gravel pit considered on the city’s northwest boundary, city planner Jason Karp said.
Residents outside the city have approached both the council and the Gallatin County Commission requesting interim zoning to restrain a mining operation from moving forward without local regulations. Neighbors cited property values, water quantity and quality concerns, noise, air quality concerns and traffic among other worries.
The council voted two weeks ago to hold a stand alone public hearing to focus on the request. The council has expressed concerns over impacts to city services and future tax collection in the area.
City officials are discussing if the area in question should be “zoned residential now as a place holder to work on permanent regulations,” Karp said Wednesday.
The city is currently writing zoning regulations with the aid of a consultant for the 4.5 mile zoning area that surrounds the city where the pit is located.