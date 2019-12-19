Gallatin County Commissioner Don Seifert will finish out his six-year term at the Gallatin County Courthouse that ends on the last day of 2020 but he wants to run for the Montana Legislature to represent Belgrade, too.
Seifert said he “came to public service late in life,” but wants to continue that role at a different level.
“If I run for another term for the county it would put me at 75 years old,” he said. “My wife and I would like to spend more time together. We worked hard all of our lives and want to scale back a bit.”
The plan is to run for House District 67, which overlays Belgrade. The Republican said his time on the commission has provided insight to the needs of Belgrade.
“It’s the fastest growing city in Montana,” he said. “I understand land use issues and the pressures of growth on infrastructure. I can help deal with that.”
His time on the Rocky Mountain Economic Development District “allowed me to keep tabs on the activities and the needs of the Belgrade business community along with its successes and how to build on those successes,” he said.
“It’s time for that district to have a positive voice in the Legislature,” he said of HD 67.
Seifert grew up on a ranch in Pondera County. He owns a business selling cattle feed supplements and has served on the Montana Feed Association and other agricultural industry groups. Since his involvement on the commission, he has scaled back those endeavors but still owns the business.
Before being elected, he served on the Gallatin County Planning Board and chaired the county’s Gravel Pit Task Force to find a way to soften the edges between the industry and residents living near mining pits.
“I love my job,” he said. “I enjoy making a difference for people and creating opportunities. I think it’s government’s role to create opportunities.”