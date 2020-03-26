Editor’s note: News and updates are coming in such a flurry that it’s hard to keep up with the latest information. One story we were working on became invalid with the click of a ‘send’ button from officials. When in doubt, make to sure check the Gallatin City-County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention websites. They can be found at the following: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ and https://www.cdc.gov/ This is the latest information as of noon Wednesday.
Click on the PDF on the left of your screen and follow the instructions. It will let you see the page as it appeared in the paper. In fact, if you scroll down our website page with an eye to the right column, you can find our free e-edition. It shows you the actual paper as if you were holding it in your hand. And it's free...