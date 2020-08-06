The Belgrade City Council this week approved the Triangle Community Plan, a document that will direct future land use and development in the so-called “triangle” area between Belgrade, Bozeman and Four Corners.
A years-long effort to create the plan by a committee of officials from Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin County was based on the premise that regional coordination was necessary to create a vision for future development in the “triangle,” which is bordered roughly by Belgrade and Interstate 90 on the north, the Gallatin River on the west, Four Corners/Blackwood Road on the south, and Davis Lane/South 19th Avenue in Bozeman on the east.
The city of Bozeman and Gallatin County Commission also have approved the document.
Before Monday’s vote, Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp said the plan will help Belgrade with its current effort to revamp the zoning code in the city and its unincorporated planning jurisdiction.
As the Triangle Plan was being drafted, the committee consulted stakeholders representing a number of special interests, including agriculture, water use, trails, schools, and emergency services. Their input was considered during drafting of the plan, as was public comment collected in a series of public meetings last fall.
No citizens commented during a public hearing at Monday’s Belgrade City Council meeting.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said the plan’s finalization is an important milestone in a long cycle of planning that will be completed when the new zoning code is finished. Earlier this year, the city and Gallatin County Commission approved a new Belgrade Growth Policy and Parks and Recreation Plan.
About the milestone, Barkley said, “For me, that’s a big deal. Now we can start putting money into bricks, mortar and pavement instead of plans.”
The city contracted with CTA Architects Engineers for the development of the Growth Policy, Parks and Recreation Plan, and zoning code.