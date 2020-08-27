Warren Hiebert remembers arriving years ago at the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 90, where a bereaved man shouted obscenities at him because he didn’t want to hear any preaching.
Hiebert replied that he had no intention of preaching, but was simply there to help.
“He was so kind after that,” Hiebert says. “To be able to love people and understand their pain is a privilege. Very few people get to go there.”
For three decades, Hiebert has embraced his role as Gallatin County’s law enforcement chaplain, along with what he considers the privilege of helping citizens through their darkest hours.
Though chaplains are people of faith – Hiebert is an ordained minister – he says he usually doesn’t minister to the people in crisis he serves.
“When I go into a situation, it’s to be of assistance,” Hiebert says. “We’re there to serve and care for people at a hurting time.”
Gallatin County last month recognized Hiebert’s 30 years of service with a celebration that featured cake and kind remarks of the sort normally reserved for retirement parties. But though Hiebert has cut back his hours over the past five or six years and handed over frontline emergency response to the county’s newest chaplains, he says he has no intention of retiring from the chaplaincy program he founded here.
Instead, he now focuses primarily on mentoring up-and-coming chaplains and establishing similar chaplaincy programs in other areas of the state.
Hiebert’s first appointment in Gallatin County was as chaplain for Bozeman Prison Ministries, where he started working part time on July 19, 1990, for $5 an hour.
It wasn’t long before a sergeant suggested expanding the program to other law enforcement agencies in the
county. Hiebert himself penned the letters to area churches and community organizations soliciting money for his full-time wages because the chaplains’ salaries were not then – nor are they now – paid for by the county.
Hiebert’s appeal was successful, and he became the first full-time chaplain in the state of Montana. He developed the chaplaincy program himself, drawing in part upon his experience as a chaplain for firefighters in Indiana, where he had pastored a church for 13 years before moving to Montana.
For the next quarter century, Hiebert was the county’s only chaplain, serving not only citizens but the law enforcement officers who needed help dealing with the stresses and challenges of their jobs.
Though he is now focused mainly on his administrative duties, Hiebert continues to call on local law enforcement officers, support staff and detention officers throughout the county, where he often finds employees who just need to talk something through with a trusted confidant.
“He’s been around so long he doesn’t have to seek them out,” says Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. “He’s not pushy – people are comfortable enough to go straight to him. In our world where we’re so guarded, that’s invaluable.”
Similarly Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark, who remembers when Hiebert started the chaplaincy, attests to the benefits the program has provided his staff.
“Warren’s a great guy and a great resource for officers,” Clark says.
He adds his Belgrade officers think so highly of Hiebert that many have asked him to officiate at their weddings, family funerals, or other special occasions.
“I can’t say enough about Warren,” Clark says.
Though Hiebert distills the job description of an effective chaplain down to listening and offering support, he doesn’t minimize the emotional toll the job can exact.
Chaplains must approach their job with “a servant’s heart and a learner’s spirit – they can’t be afraid of people in the raw, because that’s what you see – tears, sobbing, anger,” he says. “It rips out your heart and your soul. You’ve got to know that God’s called you to this ministry.”
While he considers his years on the front lines a privilege, he admits he sometimes struggles with memories of especially difficult situations as he travels about the county. Asked what advice he would offer lay people wishing to comfort someone in a time of need, Hiebert stresses that just being there and listening are far more important than saying the right words.
He learned that lesson early in his chaplaincy when called to the scene of a suicide. There, a grieving father told him, “I don’t need you. I don’t need God.”
Hiebert simply remained with the man, who eventually began talking. After two and a half hours, the man thanked him, saying, “I don’t know what I would have done without you.”
The moral of the story?
“A lot of times it’s not saying anything,” Hiebert says.
When he does use words, he is careful not to tell people he understands what they are going through because he doesn’t. Instead, he often says, “I’m sorry you have to go through this,” which helps them realize they can and will make it through a tragic situation.
While Sheriff Gootkin has unlimited professional praise for Hiebert, he also understands from personal experience how the chaplain has helped the county’s citizens.
Two days before Christmas in 2007, when Gootkin was administrator of the county jail, his home was destroyed by fire. Not only did Hiebert arrange for a place for the Gootkin family to stay, but also for a Christmas tree to be brought to the temporary quarters, along with wrapped presents for the children – all in time for Christmas.
“I can’t ever tell you how much it meant to my family,” Gootkin says. “That’s an example of the love he has for us and everyone in the community.