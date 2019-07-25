Gallatin County Commissioners created an expanded tourism business improvement district that will raise funds to be used to help tourism, promotion and marketing within Gallatin County.
On Tuesday, July 23, the Commission adopted a resolution that officially created the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District, which includes hotels in Bozeman, Belgrade and Three Forks.
For the last 10 years, the Bozeman Tourism Business Improvement District has been housed by the City of Bozeman.
With that district set to expire in September, the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce asked Gallatin County to create an expanded district that would be more inclusive and representative of all areas served by the district.
The proposed district includes 30 hotels in Bozeman, four hotels in Belgrade and three hotels in Three Forks. None of the hotel owners protested the creation of the expanded district.
The district collects a $2 fee per night from hotel rooms, which will bring in approximately $1.2 million in Bozeman, $200,000 in Belgrade and $13,000 in Three Forks annually.
In the past, the district has assisted:
• Bringing five major high school tournaments to the area every year for the past decade
• Increasing the number of direct flights from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to 17.
• Supporting more than half of the concerts at Montana State University, including the first outdoor concert at Bobcat Stadium in decades.
• Raising money to have three Visitor Information Centers in the area.
• Helping redesign tourism improvement district’s website, www.bozemancvb.com.
• Supporting many local tournaments for both youth and adults.
Commissioner Don Seifert noted that while the district has been housed with the city, “it has become apparent that a lot of the tourism business happens in the valley” and expanding the district to include Belgrade and Three Forks is “really a logical place for it to be.”
“On behalf of the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District, we look forward to expanding our representation of Gallatin County and appreciate the prompt attention from the Commissioners to all employees that assisted our short time frame to create this district,” said Daryl Schliem, president and CEO of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to the Commissioners’ support, we will not miss a beat in our marketing of Gallatin County and all it has to offer.”