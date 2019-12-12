Belgrade planner Jason Karp met with a bevy of Gallatin County officials last week to discuss conerns about the city’s recently drafted growth policy. Most of the issues revolved around semantics, but two big sticking points are the areas in the southern portion of the 4.5-mile doughnut circling the city – the are arked RLD and shaded light green and the undesignated areas on the periphy of the future land use map.