After a four-month nationwide search, Tim Martindale has been named the new 911 director for Gallatin County.
Martindale has more than 14 years of experience in 911 communications. He started his career as a dispatcher for Pacific County Communications in Washington state, and worked his way up to the director’s position.
As director in Pacific County, Martindale oversaw the installation of a new radio system, new phones and text-to-911 software, as well as the construction of and relocation to a new 911 center.
Ted Barkley, Belgrade city manager, was a member of the search committee that evaluated the candidate and ultimately narrowed down the finalists to two.
Barkley said that through his professional associations in Washington state, he knows many people who have knew Martindale and spoke highly of him.
“I think he will serve Gallatin County extremely well,” he said.
Jim Doar, Gallatin County administrator, said “Tim stood out as the best fit for Gallatin County 911. His technical competence, breadth of experience in a 911 center, and professionalism make him the ideal choice to lead the center during this period of rapid growth and associated challenges.”
Martindale will succeed Capt. Jim Anderson, a longtime employee of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, who has served as interim director since 2017. Anderson will remain at 911 until mid-November to help with the transition, then return to work with the Sheriff’s Office.
Gallatin County 911 Communications provides emergency dispatch services for 16 fires agencies, five law enforcement agencies, four ambulance services, and Search and Rescue throughout the county. As director, Martindale will be in charge of overseeing 40 positions between dispatch and records.
Gallatin County is continuing the hiring process for an assistant director, as well as a number of dispatcher and records clerk positions.