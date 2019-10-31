Gallatin County, in coordination with the Montana Department of Transportation, held an open house this week to gather community input on potential Axtell Bridge replacement options.
Dozens of community members attended the meeting Tuesday night in Gallatin Gateway to ask questions and let the Gallatin County Commission hear what was important to them.
Most of the initial feedback received at the meeting reflected an understanding of the need for a new structure without the size, weight and single-lane limitations. Opportunities for roadway safety improvements, improved Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing site access, and creative ideas on how to best handle the existing 100-year-old bridge were also discussed.
The Gallatin County Commission will continue to welcome public comment and notify MDT of their preference moving forward with the project in the November-December timeframe.
The Axtell Bridge, located on Axtell Anceny Road, is a one-lane truss bridge south of Four Corners. Gallatin County is weighing three options for replacement through the MDT off-system bridge program: replacing the bridge with a two-lane bridge and re-aligning the road near the ends of the bridge, replacing the bridge in its current location, and rehabilitating the old bridge.
People can email public comment to the Gallatin County Commission at commission@gallatin.mt.gov, or mail comments to 311 W. Main St. room 306, Bozeman, MT 59715.