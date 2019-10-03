Marla Davis, a physical therapist at the county-run Gallatin Rest Home, helps Virgil Carl recover from a knee replacement surgery on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in the facility's rehabilitation gym. With a bond secured in 2016, the senior facility was able to add a new activity room, freeing up this room for the rehabilitation gym. The gym serves long-term and short-term rehabilitation patients as well as provides outpatient services.