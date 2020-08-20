Barb Smith and Andrew Cavanaugh protest the potential use of mail-in ballots in November’s election. They were protesting out of the fear that fraudulent votes could be counted in the upcoming election. “We’re losing rights that I was fighting for in a foreign country,” Cavanaugh said. He served in Afghanistan as a Marine, providing security in the country’s first free and open election. Roughly 25 protesters demonstrated in front of the courthouse on Tuesday morning.