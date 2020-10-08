General election ballots are being mailed to all Montanans with active voter registration status later this week, but Gallatin County residents wishing to vote in person may do so in Bozeman between now and Election Day on Nov. 3.
Ballots may be cast at Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St., Room 210, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Election Day, same-day registration and in-person voting will be conducted at the courthouse and Gallatin County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Anyone still needing to register or update their voter information should contact the Gallatin County Election Department at (406) 582-3060 or go to gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov. Citizens also may visit the mobile satellite office at the following locations to register to vote or update their registration on these dates:
• City of Belgrade Office
91 E. Central Ave, Belgrade
Oct. 8 - 9 a.m - 6 p.m.
• Three Forks Library
607 S. Main St, Three Forks
Oct. 13-14 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Town of Manhattan Offices
207 S. Sixth St, Manhattan
Oct. 15-16 - 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Town of West Yellowstone Offices
440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone
Oct. 20-21 - 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
• Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office
561 Little Coyote Road, Big Sky
Oct. 22-23 – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• MSU campus
West side lobby, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Oct. 27-30 – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Election officials encourage citizens who want to vote in person this year to do so early in order to avoid crowds and long lines in pandemic conditions. Voters with disabilities are encouraged to contact the Election Office in order to arrange for reasonable accommodations.
Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Friday, Oct. 9. Beginning that day, voters may return completed ballots to the following locations during their regular business hours through Election Day. On Election Day, ballots may be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• Gallatin County Election Office
311 W. Main St., Bozeman
• Belgrade City Clerk’s Office
91 E. Central Ave., Belgrade
• Manhattan City Clerk’s Office
207 S. 6th St., Manhattan
• Three Forks City Clerk’s Office
206 N. Main St., Three Forks
• West Yellowstone City Clerk’s Office
440 Yellowstone Ave., West Yellowstone
• Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office
561 Little Coyote Road, Big Sky
• Office of Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU)
221 Strand Union Building, 751 W. Grant St., Bozeman
Along with the locations listed above, the following locations will be places of deposit on Election Day only:
• Gallatin County Fairgrounds
901 N. Black Ave., Bozeman
• Hope Lutheran Church
2152 W. Graf St., Bozeman
• Belgrade Special Events Center
220 Spooner Road, Belgrade
• River Rock Community Center
101 River Rock Road, Belgrade
• Gallatin Gateway Community Center
145 Mill St., Gallatin Gateway
• Manhattan Christian High School
8000 Churchill Road, Manhattan
• Bridger Canyon Fire Station
8081 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman
For more information, contact the Election Office at (406) 582-3060.