General election ballots are being mailed to all Montanans with active voter registration status later this week, but Gallatin County residents wishing to vote in person may do so in Bozeman between now and Election Day on Nov. 3.

Ballots may be cast at Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St., Room 210, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Election Day, same-day registration and in-person voting will be conducted at the courthouse and Gallatin County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Anyone still needing to register or update their voter information should contact the Gallatin County Election Department at (406) 582-3060 or go to gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov. Citizens also may visit the mobile satellite office at the following locations to register to vote or update their registration on these dates:

• City of Belgrade Office

91 E. Central Ave, Belgrade

Oct. 8 - 9 a.m - 6 p.m.

• Three Forks Library

607 S. Main St, Three Forks

Oct. 13-14 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Town of Manhattan Offices

207 S. Sixth St, Manhattan

Oct. 15-16 - 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Town of West Yellowstone Offices

440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone

Oct. 20-21 - 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

• Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office

561 Little Coyote Road, Big Sky

Oct. 22-23 – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• MSU campus

West side lobby, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct. 27-30 – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election officials encourage citizens who want to vote in person this year to do so early in order to avoid crowds and long lines in pandemic conditions. Voters with disabilities are encouraged to contact the Election Office in order to arrange for reasonable accommodations.

Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Friday, Oct. 9. Beginning that day, voters may return completed ballots to the following locations during their regular business hours through Election Day. On Election Day, ballots may be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

• Gallatin County Election Office

311 W. Main St., Bozeman

• Belgrade City Clerk’s Office

91 E. Central Ave., Belgrade

• Manhattan City Clerk’s Office

207 S. 6th St., Manhattan

• Three Forks City Clerk’s Office

206 N. Main St., Three Forks

• West Yellowstone City Clerk’s Office

440 Yellowstone Ave., West Yellowstone

• Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office

561 Little Coyote Road, Big Sky

• Office of Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU)

221 Strand Union Building, 751 W. Grant St., Bozeman

Along with the locations listed above, the following locations will be places of deposit on Election Day only:

• Gallatin County Fairgrounds

901 N. Black Ave., Bozeman

• Hope Lutheran Church

2152 W. Graf St., Bozeman

• Belgrade Special Events Center

220 Spooner Road, Belgrade

• River Rock Community Center

101 River Rock Road, Belgrade

• Gallatin Gateway Community Center

145 Mill St., Gallatin Gateway

• Manhattan Christian High School

8000 Churchill Road, Manhattan

• Bridger Canyon Fire Station

8081 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman

For more information, contact the Election Office at (406) 582-3060.

