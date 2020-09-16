To serve voters in advance of Election Day and to alleviate crowding, the Gallatin County Election Department developed a mobile satellite office that will travel across the county during October to provide voter services in local communities.

Voters will have the opportunity to register to vote, update voter registration, and receive a ballot in-person. Except for the location on the campus of Montana State University, these services will be provided at an administrative trailer located in the parking lots of the respective locations, not within the buildings themselves. The locations, dates, and times for each of these stops are below:

City of Belgrade Office

91 E. Central Ave, Belgrade

October 7 – 8 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Three Forks Library

607 S. Main St, Three Forks

October 13 – 14 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Town of Manhattan Offices

207 S. Sixth St, Manhattan

October 15 – 16 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Town of West Yellowstone Offices

440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone

October 20 – 21 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office

561 Little Coyote Rd, Big Sky

October 22 – 23 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Campus of MSU

West side lobby, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

October 27 – 30 • 9 AM – 6 PM

Tags