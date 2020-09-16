To serve voters in advance of Election Day and to alleviate crowding, the Gallatin County Election Department developed a mobile satellite office that will travel across the county during October to provide voter services in local communities.
Voters will have the opportunity to register to vote, update voter registration, and receive a ballot in-person. Except for the location on the campus of Montana State University, these services will be provided at an administrative trailer located in the parking lots of the respective locations, not within the buildings themselves. The locations, dates, and times for each of these stops are below:
City of Belgrade Office
91 E. Central Ave, Belgrade
October 7 – 8 • 9 AM – 6 PM
Three Forks Library
607 S. Main St, Three Forks
October 13 – 14 • 9 AM – 6 PM
Town of Manhattan Offices
207 S. Sixth St, Manhattan
October 15 – 16 • 9 AM – 6 PM
Town of West Yellowstone Offices
440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone
October 20 – 21 • 9 AM – 6 PM
Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office
561 Little Coyote Rd, Big Sky
October 22 – 23 • 9 AM – 6 PM
Campus of MSU
West side lobby, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
October 27 – 30 • 9 AM – 6 PM