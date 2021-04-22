Voters in the Central Valley Fire District will decide whether to renew a 10-mill levy first approved seven years ago but set to expire this year.
Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth said renewal of the levy, which would raise approximately $689,500 per year, will be used to pay the salaries of career firefighters. The levied funds represent 17 percent of the district’s tax revenues.
“It’s important for us to have that renewed,” Lindroth said. “Our (service) call volume is going through the roof with the demands of a growing population.”
The CVFD service area, serving a population of more than 40,000 residents, covers a 200 square-mile area extending from the Bridger Mountains on the east to the Gallatin River on the west, and from Pass Creek Road on the north to Four Corners on the south.
This is the first time voters in Belgrade will have the opportunity to vote for the levy, even though they have been receiving services from the district for years. The city annexed into the fire district just over a year ago, and prior to that contracted for fire protection services from CVFD. Belgrade residents were previously assessed for fire protection services through their city taxes.
Lindroth stressed that passage of the renewal levy will not increase taxes for residents in CVFD.
According to the ballot language, property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 would remain at approximately $13.50 per year, and on a home valued at $200,000 to remain at approximately $27 per year.
A mailer sent to voters just this week contains incorrect figures.
On Wednesday, Lindroth asked the Belgrade News to extend the department’s apology to voters for the misprint.
Questions about the levy may be directed to Lindroth at CVFD Station 1 at (406) 388-4480.