The Bridger Foothills fire closure area shrunk Monday after the Forest Service opened up several popular trails on the west side of the Bridgers.
Sypes, Middle Cottonwood, Truman Gulch, the Bridger Ridge Trail and the “M” access trail were among the trails opened to the public. Trails and roads on Forest Service land south from the Bridger Bowl Ski Area and east from the Bridger Ridge Trail remain closed.
Forest Service officials are urging people to slow down on Bridger Canyon Road, respect the new boundaries and watch out for hazards as they recreate in burned areas. Falling trees, loosened soil, burned-out holes and loose boulders and logs can be dangerous, they wrote.
“Please be aware that areas in the vicinity of the “M” and across the Ridge Trail do have fire damaged trees,” said Caleb Schreiber, an incident commander trainee, in a video update Monday. “There is the potential for rolling debris.”
Crews Monday assessed structures along Kelly Canyon and Jackson Creek on the southern and eastern ends of the burn area. Tuesday they were working to protect archaeological and cultural sites, the Forest Service wrote.
A cold front with high winds was expected Tuesday, but officials anticipated warming and drying throughout the week. Crews contained 83% of the fire’s perimeter. Just over 30 people were responding.
Soil ecologists, hydrologists, geologists, engineers, archaeologists, wildlife biologists and plant biologists have been assessing the burn zone for fire damage. Their efforts are part of an interagency Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) program. The assessments will help identify ways to reduce soil erosion, vegetation loss and degraded water.
As of Tuesday morning, the Lobo Mesa fire in the Gravelly Mountains southwest of Ennis had grown to approximately 150 acres. The Forest Service temporarily closed two miles of the 6405 Lobo Mesa Trail, though it added no area closures.
On Tuesday, five people were responding to the fire. Officials still don’t know its cause.