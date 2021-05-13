Tim Fox opened a small crate at a property south of Bozeman on Monday afternoon. A male red-tailed hawk he’d nicknamed “Lucky” flapped out and disappeared into nearby pine trees.
Lucky’s flight was the culmination of months of medical care at the Montana Raptor Conservation Center. The Bozeman nonprofit rehabilitates injured raptors and hosts programs to educate the public on the birds’ ecological importance.
Fox, who served as Montana’s attorney general from 2013 to January 2021, said he hopes Lucky finds a mate and becomes a good part of local ecosystems. Visits to the raptor center are part of why he has a soft spot for wildlife, he said.
“We’re fortunate to live in a place where wildlife is plentiful … I believe (birds like Lucky) to be incredible animals worthy of our assistance,” he said.
The story began in late February, when Fox was driving on U.S. Route 287 toward Billings. He spotted an injured hawk on a four-lane bridge over the Missouri River between Townsend and Three Forks.
He pulled his car over, grabbed a pair of work gloves and rushed to move the bird to safety.
“I was hoping no one would run over him,” Fox said.
As he pulled the struggling hawk from the road, Fox hoped his work gloves would protect him from its sharp talons. But they punctured straight through the heavy material.
Fox covered the hawk’s head with a light jacket, which he said calmed it down a bit. He called the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to find out what to do. The sheriff’s office had the raptor center on speed dial, he said.
Raptor center staff agreed to meet Fox at a visitor center on the south edge of town, he said. He drove to the spot with Lucky nestled in the jacket on his lap.
It took two-and-a-half months of treatment for Lucky’s fractured humerus to heal, according to Becky Kean, the raptor center’s rehabilitation director.
When staff received Lucky, the bird’s bicep bone was protruding from its skin, she said. The hawk underwent surgery the following day.
For a while, it wasn’t clear whether staff would be able to release Lucky back into the wild, according to Kean.
“Any time there’s a compound fracture, it’s iffy,” she said. “It takes an army to get these birds back into the wild.”
Raptors that can’t be released are either taken to an educational facility or humanely euthanized. And staff have to be choosy about which birds can be used for education.
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center rescues around 200 raptors per year, according to Kean.
But thanks to the efforts of veterinarians at the raptor center, Lucky healed. They selected a good site for his release at the edge of the Gallatin front, between Leverich Canyon and Kirk Hill.
“There’s new neighborhood rodent control in town,” Kean said.
Red-tailed hawks are an indicator species, meaning their presence signals to scientists that an ecosystem is healthy, Kean said. The birds are important because they help keep rodent populations and smaller bird populations at healthy levels.
Kean encouraged people who encounter injured raptors to immediately call the Montana Raptor Conservation Center at (406) 585-1211 for assistance.
While it worked out in Fox’s case, it’s better that people keep themselves safe by not handling injured raptors, according to Kean.
“They’re not friendly,” she said.