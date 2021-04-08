Longtime Belgrade-area resident and former Gallatin County Commissioner Philip Olson died March 27 at the age of 86.
Olson was a mechanic at Northern Auto, later owned Gallatin Repair Service in Manhattan, and was a longtime rancher in the Dry Creek area. He spent his early years watching WWII bombers fly over the family ranch, and that was the beginning of a lifelong love of aircrafts. After retiring he refurbished a 1947 NAvion airplane, was an avid pilot and spent as much time flying around the West and Midwest as possible.
The NAvion was originally developed on the rugged design lineage of the P51 Mustang fighter plane. Some 1,000 were built between 1946-47.
In addition to his tenure as a commissioner, Olson served on both the county landfill and airport boards. He served on the landfill board in the back in the 1980s when Bozeman was a different place, the landfill was at Sypes Canyon, and the attitude toward garbage was much more relaxed.
Circa 2013, during his time on the airport board, he oversaw a considerable expansion at the Three Forks Airport, since many fliers were choosing it over the Belgrade facility.
"We've added 14 new hanger bays built on Three Forks ... we've almost run out of places that new hangers can be built," Olson said.
He was a member of the Gallatin County Commission from 1990-2000, and as with anyone in the political arena, his time fluctuated between toiling in anonymity and finding himself in the news.
As a county commissioner, his biggest "infamy" came over revelations in the summer of 1999 that the commission had ignored Montana Open Meeting law and held a secret, off-the-books meeting with state Department of Revenue officials in Helena.
That eventually cost the county $45,000 to settle an employment case with the commission's former executive secretary, who said her resignation was a direct result of Olson ordering her to falsify a meeting notice for that Aug. 9, 1999 Helena meeting.
For 51 years, Olson was a committed member of the National Farmers Union.
A memorial service is scheduled for April 18 at Dry Creek Bible Church, 8465 Dry Creek Road, where Olson was one of the two or three longest-standing members.
That service is set for 1 p.m. and will be a smaller, more intimate service set at the church., something easier to access than an outdoor graveside service in a Montana winter, explained a Dry Creek church employee.
"We'd like people to come and share their memories of Phil," she said.
Graveside services were held earlier this week at the Dry Creek Cemetery north of Belgrade.