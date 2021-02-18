Gallatin County is seeking feedback on a draft of its new growth policy, which outlines a vision for development over the next two decades while also protecting features residents enjoy, including the area’s agricultural heritage, open space and abundant recreational opportunities.
The draft growth policy, “Envision Gallatin: Tomorrow Together,” is an update of a 2003 plan and will provide a framework for county land-use decisions such as approving subdivisions, revising zoning regulations and prioritizing infrastructure projects.
The public can comment on the draft policy until April 2 at envisiongallatin.com.
Once the comment period closes, the Gallatin County Planning Department and Growth Policy Steering Committee will review the feedback before publishing a final version of the document. The county commissioners will eventually vote on whether to adopt the new growth policy.
The document details goals and policies to guide growth “in a coordinated logical, and cost-efficient manner that minimizes sprawl.”
The document includes a map of existing land-use conditions to help the county make informed decisions about future development and assist them as they work with other local governments, including the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade, on large-scale planning efforts.
The growth policy also provides population projections to help the county understand future needs and challenges.
If the population grows 2.75 percent annually, which is less than the annual growth rate of 3.19 percent over the last two decades, the county will reach a population of 200,000 by 2040, according to the draft. That increase would require 19,000 new housing units to be built by 2040, a 40 percent increase from the current total of 42,000.
The high growth rate in recent years has posed challenges for the county, including a shortage of affordable housing.
“The search for affordable housing can lead to development in agricultural areas with limited infrastructure and services or on lands that serve important ecological functions and provide wildlife habitat,” the growth policy said.
As more agricultural land is converted to subdivisions, the county will have to contend with its limited access to water supply because the Gallatin River is closed to new withdrawals, according to the draft. The county will also have to balance the need for more housing with the desire to preserve open space and agricultural land.
The draft growth policy has been in the works for 18 months.
Beginning in the summer of 2019, the planning department participated in local events to solicit feedback and share information about the growth policy. The department then launched an online survey, conducted one-on-one interviews, held focus groups and hosted listening sessions to help craft the draft document.
State law requires counties to review their growth policies every five years to determine if an update is necessary. Gallatin County worked on its last update in 2014 when the county was experiencing slower growth. The county commissioners ultimately did not adopt the 2014 update and have instead been using the 2003 policy to guide their planning decisions.
The update to the Gallatin County growth plan comes as local cities are also revising their own growth plans to address the rapid development they are experiencing. Belgrade adopted a new growth policy early last year, and Three Forks is in the process of updating its plan now.