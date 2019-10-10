Gallatin County’s first confirmed case of a vaping-associated pulmonary illness was announced this week on the same day that Gov. Steve Bullock issued a temporary ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Montana.
The Gallatin County resident was hospitalized in September but is now home recovering, according to a statement from the City-County Health Department. The patient’s exact age and gender were not revealed, but the person is “in their 20s” and has a history of vaping nicotine.
The patient is the second confirmed victim of vaping-related illness in Montana. As of Oct. 1, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-associated pulmonary illness had been identified in 48 states and one U.S. territory.
To date, no single substance, e-cigarette product or additive has been consistently associated with the illness, according to the statement, but the CDC and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) are advising everyone not to use any type of e-cigarette or vaping product.
Bullock announced Tuesday that he was directing the DPHHS to implement emergency administrative rules to temporarily prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes “while officials investigate the possible causes of a national outbreak of e-cigarette-related injury and death.
“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of all Montanans – especially our kids – is one of my top priorities as governor,” Bullock said.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among all youth. The 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed that 30 percent of Montana high school students currently use e-cigarettes, and more than 58 percent have tried them. In Montana, 28 percent of middle school students reported having tried e-cigarettes, and 16 percent reported that they currently use them. Between 2017 and 2019, the percentage of Montana high school students using these products frequently increased by 243 percent.
Manhattan High School Principal Jason Slater believes that the number of students who have tried vaping products – 47.3 percent in Manhattan, 51 percent in Gallatin County, and 58.3 percent statewide – may be higher than reported.
“As a parent and an education leader, it’s probably on the conservative side,”
Slater said in August, shortly after the survey results were released. “I believe (vaping) is way higher than that.”
By prohibiting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, state officials hope to make vaping products less attractive to young people. A recent national study concluded that flavored tobacco products might attract youngsters and serve as starter products to regular tobacco use. A recent government report found that 96 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds using e-cigarettes started with a flavored product, and 70 percent reported flavors as the reason they use e-cigarettes.
“It is evident that flavored e-cigarettes have helped fuel this current epidemic,” said DPHHS State Medical Officer Greg Holzman.
Cathy White, a pediatrician at Southwest Montana Community Health Center and president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said youth are uniquely at risk for long-lasting effects of nicotine exposure because the brain continues to develop until age 25. Nicotine exposure during adolescence has been found to harm the part of the brain that controls attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
“Tobacco use continues to be a major health threat to children, adolescents and adults,” White said. “We are creating nicotine addiction among a whole new generation of children, who will then go on to suffer from tobacco-related diseases.
“The pediatricians of Montana stand in support of Gov. Bullock and his action to help us end this vaping epidemic.”