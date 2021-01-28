The Gallatin Gateway School District’s board of trustees has finalized the language a $7 million bond issue that will be presented to voters in May.
The recently approved ballot states that if passed, the bond will be used for “paying the costs of designing, constructing, remodeling, renovating, equipping, and furnishing improvements to the Gallatin Gateway School facilities.”
Community input has been a major part of the Gallatin Gateway School District’s plans to renovate and upgrade its facilities and form a bond issue to raise the necessary funds.
In November 2019, the school district began considering a new bond issue, at the time centered around taking care of the properties’ deferred maintenance and deficiencies. However, as the district connected with a design team, created a building committee and began seeking community reaction through multiple public surveys and workshops, the focus shifted to making the facility meet the future needs of the school and supporting the anticipated growth from the forthcoming Gateway Village District development.
“(It) turned into ‘Let’s do more to the school,’” Gallatin Gateway School Trustee and Chair of the Building Committee Mary Martin said. “Let’s expand it to the extent that we need for growth.”
Martin said the public has expressed support for upgrading the school.
“Our community told us that they wanted us to go out with a full bond issue of $7 million,” Martin said.
The facility plans call for a new secure school entrance, kitchen addition, teacher support space, additional gymnasium and cafeteria seating, as well as replacing aging systems and infrastructure and upgrading the library. The restoration of the 1915 schoolhouse also would be covered under the $7 million bond.
Earlier this month, the school district requested that supporters of designating the old schoolhouse as a historic structure halt their efforts so that they can gauge the community’s support and determine whether having the property on the National Registry would impose any restrictions on restoration efforts.
“We wanted a chance to really learn what this means to the school and the community in general,” Martin said. “It’s not that we don’t want the process to continue, we just want it to pause so we can have a community discussion about it.”
She said now that the bond has been finalized, the district will probably resume discussions about historic designation in the next few weeks.
Between now and the election, Martin said the district will continue to provide information to the public about the bond issue and respond to any citizen concerns.
“We plan on doing quite a bit of community outreach to answer questions and provide information to help them make an educated decision when it comes to May 4,” she said. “We encourage District 35 voters, if they have questions, to seek information about the bond issue – what it means for the school district and any implications it might have on their personal property taxes.”
Martin said the school district is very excited about the upcoming bond election and “all that it means for the success of Gallatin Gateway’s schools.”
“We’re just super excited by the process, how much community input we’ve already had and the next step.”