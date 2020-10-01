Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed Bozeman lawyer Peter Ohman to replace Gallatin County District Judge Holly Brown, who is retiring this year.
Bullock announced in an email Friday that he chosen Ohman to fill the vacancy.
Ohman is the public defender division administrator at the Office of the State Public Defender. He is a graduate of Le Moyne College and Lewis and Clark Law School.
Ohman was selected over finalists Audrey Cromwell and Eric Kitzmiller. All three are Bozeman lawyers.
Ohman is expected to take office within 30 days of Friday and will be subject to a Montana Senate confirmation hearing during the 2021 legislative session.
He will serve the remainder of Judge Brown’s term, which ends in 2025.
Brown, the first female district judge in Gallatin County, announced earlier this year that she’d retire in the fall. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family and that her decision was not influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Gov. Judy Martz in 2004 appointed Brown to replace Judge Mark Guenther after he died of cancer.