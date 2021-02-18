A Bozeman nonprofit is preparing to break ground on a new shelter and resource center for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault now that it has raised the $8 million needed for construction.
Haven, a Gallatin County intimate partner violence prevention and intervention organization, has announced it secured the money necessary to build the new shelter and center. It will be built near Bozeman Pond on the city’s west side. The nonprofit expects construction will begin this spring.
“This is a historic moment for our organization and community, thanks to the support and hard work of so many,” said Sofie Garcelon, Haven’s development director, in a news release.
The new shelter will be able to house more survivors amid increasing demand for services, wrote Haven’s staff and board. Demand for emergency shelter from the organization rose 1,000 percent in May 2020 alone, according to staff.
Haven’s current shelter, a small residence that was donated 39 years ago, can only house 12 people. The new shelter will quadruple housing capacity.
Haven hired MASS Design Group to design and build the shelter. The Boston-based firm specializes in architectural design promoting “justice and human dignity,” according to its website. Martel Construction is helping to advise on materials and cost.
The new center and shelter will be built “with healing at the center of every decision,” according to the release. “The architecture, vistas, and access to the local trail system were driven by a desire to serve survivors in the most holistic way possible ... Research has found that survivors are safer in a visible shelter with increased security.”
The Barnard family, one of more than 350 project donors, contributed $2 million. Tim Barnard founded Barnard Companies, Inc. — a multi-million dollar heavy civil contracting firm.
“Our hope is that our gift will further enable Haven to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable while ultimately healing families in the future,“ Tim and Mary Barnard said, according to the news release.
Though Haven’s fund-raising goals for construction have been met, people can still donate $500 or $1,000 to have their names inscribed on a brick at the new shelter.
“The need for this new center was identified nearly a decade ago,” said Erica Coyle, Haven’s executive director. “What the Barnard family and our community as a whole have made possible is an incredible gift. They have allowed us to provide hope to survivors in their darkest time.”
Haven offers a 24-hour support line at (406) 586-4111 and confidential services, legal advocacy, counseling and safe housing for anyone impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking.