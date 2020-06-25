As of Wednesday at lunchtime, there are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gallatin County, according to a Gallatin City-County Health Department release.
The cases brings the confirmed active number to 28 and a cumulative total of 221, the department said. There have been a total of 192 people recovered in the county. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.
Eleven counties are reporting new cases as of noon Wednesday, according to state records. There are 17 active hospitalizations in the state with a total of 93 inpatients since the pandemic started. The state reports 21 deaths total and 174 active cases with 571 individuals recovered and 766 confirmed cases. Gallatin County leads the state with 221 total cases.
The state has issued 75,066 tests, with 1,143 of those labeled as new.
The health department said the best protection is to stay home, clean your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask and to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. For more visit healthygallatin.org.