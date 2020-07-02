Just like everything else in our worlds, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely throwing a wrench into your Fourth of July plans.
We know you’re itching for some normalcy, to gather with family and friends to celebrate Independence Day with BBQs and fireworks like in years past.
How can you have fun and stay safe at the same time? We urge you to continue taking simple precautions and acting responsibly to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you do not feel well, stay home. While you may not feel like you are at risk, the people you are spending time with may be at risk or have a family member who is. Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more, move the event outdoors, clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, and consider wearing a face mask.
If you’re celebrating the Fourth with others, please keep the groups small. Technically, any gathering that brings multiple households together is discouraged especially if the group is over 50 people.
If you are hosting gathering, there are ways to do so safely. Follow some of these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Intervention.
Stay Home If Sick
• Remind invited guests to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Invited guests who live with those at higher risk should also consider the potential risk to their loved ones.
• Consider keeping a list of guests who attended for potential future contract tracing needs.
Social Distancing
• Host your gathering outdoors when possible. If not feasible, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated and indoor time is brief.
• Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together and don’t need to be 6 feet apart – just 6 feet away from other families.
• If planning activities for adults and/or kids, consider those where social distancing can be maintained.
Face Coverings
• Wear cloth face coverings when less than 6 feet apart from people or indoors.
Wash Hands
• Consider providing hand sanitizer in addition to clearly marked hand washing areas.
• Remind guests to wash their hands before serving or eating food.
• Use single-use hand towels or paper towels for drying hands.
Handling and Serving Food
• Encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.
• Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled.
• If serving food, consider having one person serve all food so that multiple people are not handling serving utensils.
• Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items so that multiple people are not handling the items.
Surfaces and Shared Items
• Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands after removing gloves.
• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use.
• If you choose to use any shared items that are reusable (ex: tablecloths, linen napkins), wash, clean, and sanitize them after the event.
Thank you for everything you’ve done with helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Know that your individual efforts will add up to make a big difference.