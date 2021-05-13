Two projects on stretches of Interstate Highway 90 between Manhattan and Livingston are scheduled to begin this month.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced earlier in May that work on pavement rehabilitation and guardrail upgrades between Belgrade and Manhattan is planned to start this week.
The project is planned to begin in the westbound lanes, according to a news release, and will cause lane closures, reduced speed limits and width restrictions in the work zone.
Wide loads will be staged and piloted through the area, which extends from the Manhattan Interchange at exit 288 to three miles east of the Belgrade Interchange, exit 299.
The project is expected to be done by this fall, according to the release.
A second project on the highway roughly between Bozeman and Livingston is targeted to start later this month.
The project will start east of the Bozeman Trail Road Interchange, exit 313, and end two miles east of the Flynn Creek Road Interchange, exit 324. The project will involve upgrading and installing new guardrails over the Bozeman Pass.
That work is also expected to be wrapped up this fall, according to the release.
MDT Engineering Project Manager Craig Walker said in the release that the projects will help extend the road’s lifespan.
“These projects will help ensure the roadway remains safe and will prolong the life of the road for years to come,” Walker said.
More information can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo.