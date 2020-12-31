A new community ice rink is a labor of love for Three Forks Mayor Sean Gifford, both symbolically and literally.
He personally tries to do maintenance once a day on the rink. On Monday night, he and other volunteers were at the rink until past midnight resurfacing the ice.
But the work and commitment are well worth it to Gifford to offer local kids a “physical outlet and bring (them) some joy” this winter without having to make the trek into Bozeman.
“It’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “All my kids play hockey, and it’s nice not to have to drive all the way to Bozeman to go skating.
“I didn’t want to see kids cooped up all winter with nothing to do,” he added. “Hopefully this gives them a physical outlet and brings some joy.”
While ice skating has been offered at Three Forks’ Stevenson Park in the past, this is the first year the rink will have a lining, which will help prevent water from seeping into the ground. Gifford said that no tax dollars were spent on the creation of the rink or the purchase of the liner – rather, it was paid for entirely by donations and volunteer labor.
“The community outpour of support has been great,” he said. “A lot of people donated their money and time.”
Last week, some kids threw rocks and jammed sticks through the ice shortly after the rink was filled. However, Gifford said there haven’t been any issues since then and the community reaction has “all been positive.”
Outdoor ice skating also is being offered once again this year at Manhattan’s Taylor Park. Gretchen Mann-Engbretson, park board member, said skating has been a “local option for a fun activity” for over 15 years.
Taylor Park boasts two adjacent ice rinks, one measuring 185 by 60 feet and the other 40 by 60 feet. They are filled, sprayed and maintained by volunteers Jim Albrecht and Ryan Engbretson.
Mann-Engbretson said that she feels “lucky” that the community has these rinks, and she is especially grateful for the opportunity they offer for connection during this time.
“I just think it offers, especially this year, a way for people to get outside and socialize and maintain a safe distance,” she said. “It’s such a positive addition to this small town and I know that everyone likes it.”
She said she is hopeful that this year the town will begin applying for grants and sponsorships so that – as in Three Forks – the rinks can be improved by the addition of boards and liners.
“I’m excited to work with everybody on the Park Board and the town to learn more about how we can improve this rink and how we can get funding for it,” Mann-Engbretson said.
In Three Forks, Gifford also is planning ahead for further upgrades to the city’s rink. Next year he aims to install a refrigeration system like the one at Philipsburg’s ice rink, which will keep the ice cool all season even if outdoor temperatures don’t cooperate.
“I’m hoping through donation and efforts through our volunteers we can get that,” he said.
The Manhattan and Three Forks ice rinks are free and open to the public. Updates on current ice conditions will be updated on community social media pages, and those maintaining the rinks hope to keep them open through the end of February, depending on weather.